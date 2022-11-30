BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday, Dec. 5, and the first item on the agenda is a swearing-in ceremony for reelected commissioners Mark Mansfield, Chris Chadwick and Chuck Shinn and newly elected commissioner David Quinn.
All are Republicans and were elected without opposition on Nov. 8.
The session will begin at 6 p.m. in the board’s meeting room in the administration building on Courthouse Square and live on the county’s Facebook page.
The next item on the agenda will be election of board chairperson and vice chairperson, positions currently held by Ed Wheatly and Mansfield, respectively.
It will be the first meeting in 12 years without Commissioner Robin Comer. The commissioner, who has represented much of western Carteret County for those years, chose not to run for reelection. He chaired the commission in 2012, 2015 and 2016. Before becoming a commissioner, Comer served many years on the county planning board.
During their November meeting, commissioners adopted a resolution to honor Comer. It cited his long years of hard work and dedicated public service, and said he was instrumental in many improvements in Carteret County, including parks and recreation and creation of a fund to help pay for dredging of waterways.
In his farewell remarks Comer said he enjoyed his county service, dating back to 1998 and was proud that the county moved in a positive direction in all that time.
He said he was particularly proud of the parks and recreation and dredging progress, but was most proud of the county’s continuing improvements in the public school system
Comer said he had been fortunate to serve on the board with great county mangers and assistant managers, citing current manager Tommy Burns and assistant Gene Foxworth. He also praised the county’s department heads and other employees for serving the public effectively and efficiently, and cited the leadership of Dee Meshaw, county finance director.
Comer said he will continue to serve on the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees.
He said he will miss serving on the commission, and added, “Hopefully my legacy will show up once in a while.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.