BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education approved a $977,896 contract Aug. 2 to install access controls on all school exterior doors and received an update on construction of two brick security walls at Newport Elementary School.
County school officials began a major effort this summer to improve security at school facilities in response to the mass shooting May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
While officials had already begun numerous projects to upgrade security with a portion of funds from a $42 million school bond referendum passed in November 2020, that effort went into overdrive after the horrific shooting in Texas that resulted in the death of 19 students and two teachers.
The installation of access controls on all exterior doors is being done as the second phase of a bond project that has already started to install controls on main entrance doors at 20 school facilities. The board awarded both contracts to North Carolina Sound of Pikeville.
The school system’s Chief Technology Officer Mike McKay, who is overseeing the door project, said, “This means 377 doors in our system will all be monitored.”
McKay, during the board’s meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive, said numerous doors will have card readers and pin pads once the project is finished.
“The ID badge is key to have access to school buildings after hours,” he said.
Because of supply chain challenges and an overwhelming demand for additional security systems on school doors, the company did not provide a completion date for the projects. Work has begun on the new access control system at Croatan High School.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said, “We are very grateful and excited about this project. If a door is left open at any of our buildings, we would get an immediate contact.”
The board also got a brief update on the installation of two 7-foot security walls at Newport Elementary School. Assistant Superintendent Richie Paylor said the recent rains had slowed down the progress, but he still believes the walls will be up by the time students report for classes on Aug. 29.
While trenches for the walls had been dug, when the heavy rains came, it filled the trenches, requiring them to be dried out. However, brick masons were at work last week beginning to lay the block and bricks.
The two brick walls — one in the front and one in the back — will address the fact that it’s been easy to gain access to the buildings. Waters Contracting Company in Bogue, which is completing the project, estimated the cost of the two walls at $302,000.
Another security effort being completed is installation of new front-door monitors, buzz-in systems and surveillance cameras.
In addition, thanks to support from the county commissioners and three municipalities, all elementary schools in the county will have school resource officers for the 2022-23 academic year. This will be in addition to the already funded SROs at middle schools and high schools.
Board Chairman Clark Jenkins thanked school administrators for their quick response to upgrade school security in the county.
Board member Katie Statler thanked county commissioners and municipalities for providing SROs in elementary schools.
