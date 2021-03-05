BEAUFORT — After conducting the work remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, external firm Martin Starnes and Associates returned an unmodified, or clean, opinion of Beaufort’s finances for fiscal 2019-20.
The town board of commissioners reviewed the findings Feb. 22 during their monthly work session held via Zoom.
During the presentation, CPA KoTang Cha-Moses of Martin Starnes and Associates, went over a number of highlights, including the town’s general fund standing, revenues and expenditures.
“Our firm has issued an unmodified opinion on the financial statements as of June 30, 2020,” she said. “…That is the best opinion we can give in an audit, so it means that your financial statements are not materially misstated.”
The findings were submitted to the state Local Government Commission Jan. 28 and approved by that body.
In the general fund, the town saw a revenue increase of about 10% over the prior year, or about $844,000, Ms. Cha-Moses noted. That uptick is due in part to increased property tax revenue after the board adjusted the tax rate, in addition to a slight increase in the town’s collection rate.
Ad valorem collections account for 44%, the largest chunk, of general fund revenues. In the fiscal year ending last June, those collections exceeded $4 million, compared to $3.4 million the prior year.
The second largest general fund contributor, other licenses and taxes, which accounts for 25% overall, also increased. That jump was, in part due to increased sales tax revenues, Ms. Cha-Moses noted.
She highlighted a roughly $72,000 decrease in revenue for building permits, courts and parking revenues. That dip is the result of the town suspending its downtown paid parking program for the summer tourism season last year.
General fund expenditures also increased, according to the audit report, exceeding $10 million, compared to $8.1 million in 2018-19.
“Additional expenditures for public safety for salaries and benefits due to market pay plan adjustment, hurricane and (pandemic-related) extra time work are some of the increases as to the cause of this,” Ms. Cha-Moses noted, “and then we also saw (an) increase in the fire department capital outlay due to (the) purchase of the ladder fire truck,” along with a large increase in debt service principal payment.
The debt payment was the for a no-interest, $1 million loan the town received from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency to cover expenses in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
Public safety made up the largest chunk of the town’s general fund expenditures at 49%, trailed by public works and debt service, both at 15%.
At year’s end, the fund balance stood at $4.39 million, with an available fund balance of $3.3 million.
As for the utility fund, it ended fiscal 2019-20 at a net position of more than $21 million, compared to $20.3 million the year prior. The unrestricted net position ended at $2.5 million, an increase of more than $711,000 over the previous fiscal year.
An audit contract with the same firm, Martin Starnes and Associates, for fiscal 2020-21 is on the consent agenda for the board’s regular March meeting Monday. The contract totals $27,035.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
