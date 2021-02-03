Humphrey appears before judge on attempted first degree murder charge

BEAUFORT — A man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Carteret County sheriff’s deputy during a Jan. 15 incident Down East will remain in jail in Beaufort under a $1 million bond.
Judge Walter Mills agreed to the request from District Attorney Scott Thomas during a felony first appearance for Hal Foscue Humphrey Jr., 72, of Beaufort, Wednesday in Carteret County District Court.
Mr. Humphrey faces five charges stemming from the incident, which occurred on Blueberry Kennel Road in Straits last month. Those charges include one count of attempted first degree murder, three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.
During his appearance Wednesday, Mr. Humphrey, shackled at the wrist and wearing a white mask, didn’t speak other than to acknowledge that he understood the charges against him.
He faces a minimum of 24 years in prison if convicted. He will be assigned a public defender.
Officials said Mr. Humphrey was put “under observation” following his arrest, but did not give specifics on that evaluation.
“Based on the circumstances that they found with regard to Mr. Humphrey at the time, we felt that it was appropriate for him to have this observation period,” Mr. Thomas told reporters Wednesday. “And now that that period has completed he’s now been served with these felony warrants and has now been transferred back to the Carteret County jail.”
Immediately following the incident Jan. 15, an official with the sheriff’s office noted the defendant was taken to the hospital “for his mental crisis state.”
Wednesday’s court proceedings lasted less than five minutes, and during a press gaggle following the appearance, Mr. Thomas gave no timeline for further proceedings, but said his office would be reviewing the investigative file with the possibility of further charges and preparing bills of indictment for a grand jury.
The district attorney noted Mr. Humphrey did not have a prior criminal record.
The defendant was taken into custody the night of Jan. 15 after a more than two-hour standoff with law enforcement officials.
The incident started around 3:30 p.m. that day, when a deputy arriving on scene in response to a call for aid was allegedly shot at while still in their patrol vehicle, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy, identified as Howard Schamel, reportedly had to exit his vehicle under fire and take cover, subsequently returning fire, Sheriff Asa Buck noted. The sheriff said each party fired more than 10 shots during a brief exchange of gunfire. The deputy was not struck or injured.
Additional units arrived on scene and cordoned off the area, at which time a special response team, including negotiators, spoke with Mr. Humphrey until officials could take him into custody.
“We had everybody down there with our SRT team and, for a couple hours, we were speaking with Mr. Humphrey, negotiating with him, trying to get him to give up peaceably, and at some point, our team was able to move in and take him into custody,” Sheriff Buck told the News-Times.
Mr. Humphrey was reportedly arrested with no injuries.
Citing the open case, Sheriff Buck and Mr. Thomas declined to speculate on Mr. Humphrey’s current state.
Under the judge’s order, Mr. Humphrey will remain in jail in Beaufort. His next court date is on the calendar for Friday, Feb. 12.
