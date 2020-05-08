CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials confirmed Friday another case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 31 cases.
That total, health officials have said, is an underestimation of the spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, in the community.
Of the 31 confirmed cases in the county, five patients are considered active cases, 23 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three have died.
Carteret County medical providers, including the County Health Department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing for 676 patients, resulting in 31 positive confirmations, one inconclusive, 618 negative results and 26 pending test results, officials reported.
To view confirmed cases by zip code, visit carteretcountync.gov.
Residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever and cough, should immediately self-isolate and contact their health care provider to determine if they need to be tested.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
