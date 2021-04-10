Sweet news: Area strawberry fields nearly ready for pickin’

CARTERET COUNTY — Local farmers say strawberries should be ready to pick by the middle to late part of April and crops are looking good.
“Right now they are looking beautiful,” Joe Merrell, with Merrell Farms in Beaufort, said Monday. “I covered them last weekend for the frost and I lost a few. But we saved 95 percent or better. If it stays warm, I’d say by sometime next week we may be able to start picking a few for the stand. Warm nights are what we need right now. I’m hoping by the third week of April we may be able to offer pick-your-own. We’ll have to see.”
Alan Willis, with Willis Farms in Newport, agreed.
“It looks like it’s going to be a good crop,” Mr. Willis said. “I’d say they’ll be ready to pick about mid-April as long as the weather cooperates. It may be about a week later for pick-your-own.”
Clayton Garner, of Garner Farms, is also anticipating a mid-April timeframe for picking.
“I’m hoping we’re going to be picking by (Thursday) April 15 with these warmer nights this week,” Mr. Garner said. “I would like to see some rain, but they look good. We just need some warmer weather.”
Sandra Simpson said her berries at Simpson Farms in Bettie would be later this year.
“We were a little late getting them in. I’d say ours won’t be ready until at least the end of April,” Ms. Simpson said. “Our berries look good, but we did lose some to the frost.”
Most of the farmers were unsure if prices will stay the same or increase slightly from last year because of the rising cost of fuel, fertilizer and other agriculture necessities. Mr. Merrell said he estimates the crop will be about $3.25 a pound if the farm picks and $2.50 per pound if people pick their own.
Mr. Willis said, “We may have to go up a little bit because everything has gone up, but I haven’t decided yet. If we do go up, it won’t be a drastic amount.”
Farmers said due to COVID-19 precautions, they are asking people to social distance while out in the fields picking, but masks would be optional. All said they would have some sort of hand washing station available.
“I think people will maintain their distance like they did last year,” Mr. Merrell said. “We will have a place for people to wash their hands.”
Ms. Simpson said she would have hand sanitizer available and is asking people to stay in every other row to maintain distance.
Mr. Willis said he, too, is asking people to physically distance.
“Our fields are big enough that we can do social distance,” he said. “We’ll ask people to wear masks at their discretion.”
Sherry Garner, also with Garner Farms, said she is asking people to physically distance. In addition, the farm offers a program where people can order produce ahead of time, then pick up their boxes, avoiding crowds.
