SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, finished second in the small business in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest.
Emmy Boyette, director of marketing for the N.C. Chamber, said about 46,000 online votes were cast in the contest, which had been underway for about one month before the online announcement Thursday.
There were 80 businesses nominated, and several rounds of voting resulted in five finalists in two categories, small business and medium to large business.
The small business category is for companies with fewer than 100 employees.
The winner in the small business category was the beachBUB All-In-One Umbrella System, made in Greensboro.
Don Acree, president of Fisherman Creations, said his heart was pounding as Boyette counted down the results.
“It was a wild ride for us, as we made it all the way to the final cut,” he said. "While we would love to have received the top votes, we are humbled and most appreciative of the 1,800 plus votes we received.”
The Crab Pot Trees were first created in 1999 by Nicky Harvey, quickly became a Carteret County tradition during the season and have since spread to many locations across the United States. They come in a wide variety of sizes and are easy to assemble and store.
