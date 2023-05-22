PINE KNOLL SHORES — Two men have been arrested in Pine Knoll Shores after an attempted vehicle break-in in the area, according to the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department.
Officers, on May 19, were given information that an attempted vehicle break-in had just occurred in Indian Beach. While attempting to locate that vehicle, officers say that a vehicle matching the description turned out of a condominium complex at a high rate of speed in front of a PKS Officer.
Officers were able to stop the vehicle and confirmed the occupants were involved in the incident in Indian Beach. Officers also say they found that several vehicles in the condominium complex where the vehicle turned out of had been broken into and gone through.
Blendon Ramizi, 19, and Jordan Joyner, 25, were charged with multiple counts of felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny.
The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department released the following advisory: all of the vehicles that were entered were unlocked.
