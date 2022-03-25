PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday night to apply for a state grant to address serious periodic flooding problems on Arborvitae Court and Cedar Road.
The action came during the board’s second monthly meeting, in town hall and on GoToWebinar.
Town Manager Brian Kramer said the two streets are among the most flood-prone in town, and the grant, if approved, would cover the full cost – design, construction and legal services – of two underground lines that would empty stormwater into the town’s canal system. That system is permanently closed to shellfishing by the state, so there’s no problem with that plan.
The money would come from the state’s Emergency Management Transportation Infrastructure Resiliency Fund, which is funded by money the state received from the American Recovery Plan Act of 2021.
Arborvitae Court, Mr. Kramer said, floods so badly that the town has difficulty getting emergency vehicles in.
Originally, Mr. Kramer said, residents were going to fund construction of the simple system, but COVID-19 hit, the neighborhood organizer died and the plan “fizzled.”
Cedar Road, the manager said, “floods only during the worst rains,” but garages have flooded and “septic fields are compromised.”
The drainage lines would be operated only in emergency conditions and would be opened only by PKS municipal employees during severe weather events.
In both areas, the town has had to pump water to alleviate significant floods. The grants will be announced in July, Mr. Kramer told the board, and he anticipates construction of both lines would take place in the winter of 2023.
The construction is simple enough that the town can manage the projects in-house, Mr. Kramer said.
There is no local match required for the grant.
Going begging to Uncle Sugar to cure all your ills is becoming a way of life for you beach guys . You allowed those roads to be built , you fix it ! If the residents were able to do it before , we’ll , so be it . Blaming the Covid is pretty darn lame . Who’s next , Trump or perhaps Putin .
