MOREHEAD CITY — About 575 county high school seniors have persevered through major hurricanes and the Coronavirus Pandemic to prepare to graduate as the Class of 2022.
East Carteret High School faced an additional crisis this year with the death of four students during a plane crash near Core Sound in February.
While four years of difficult trials has been tough for the Class of 2022, ECHS senior John Priddy said, “It’s made us stronger and more resilient.”
Mr. Priddy, who plans to attend NC State University and major in international relations, said he’s looking forward to his future.
“I’m looking forward to maintaining the friends that I have and meeting more friends at NC State,” he said.
All three traditional public high schools will hold commencement exercises in their gyms at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
The Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School, which meets on the CCC campus, will hold its commencement exercises at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
The last official day for all county public school students is Thursday, with an early dismissal. Many schools will celebrate with special events and ceremonies.
As well as an estimated 510 seniors graduating from the traditional public high schools of East Carteret, Croatan and West Carteret, the first class of 31 will graduate from the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School.
In addition, 15 received diplomas Friday from Gramercy Christian School in Newport, and 18 graduated earlier in May from the Carteret Community College Adult High School program.
Many of the MaST seniors expected to receive high school diplomas have already gone through commencement exercises to receive degrees and certificates May 13 from CCC, where the school meets. The program allows students to earn both college credits and high school credits at the same time.
The school faces an uncertain future. After hearing an appeal April 5 from MaST parents and students to not close their school, the County Board of Education adopted a resolution during that meeting calling for a study on closing MaST after the Class of 2023 graduates.
The board also scheduled a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, regarding the closure of MaST.
Juan Lara Torres, a senior at MaST, said despite the challenges, he is looking forward to being part of the first class to graduate from the school, which opened at CCC in August 2018.
“I’m kind of sad and happy at the same time,” he said. “You’re moving on to become something better, but you’re leaving all of your friends behind.”
Mr. Torres, who plans to attend N.C. State University to double major in finance and accounting, added that he hopes the board will reconsider closure of his school.
“I’ve had more opportunity here to get a head start on college in a smaller environment,” he said. “I hope they stay open for future students. My brother is going to be a freshman and he wanted to come here.”
As for upcoming commencement exercises, Croatan High School senior and Student Government Association president Croft McLean said, “It’s crazy. It’s kind of surreal. We were able to have a normal prom and other events the second semester and I’m glad for that.”
Mr. McLean, who will attend UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall, agreed the challenges his class has faced, including major damage to their school in 2018 when Hurricane Florence hit, and being closed during a portion of the pandemic, has made them stronger.
“We’ve had a lot of personal development because of these experiences and we’ve leaned on each other to get through it,” he said.
West Carteret High School Student Government Association president Dylan Day agreed the Class of 2022 is stronger for what they’ve had to face.
“Our senior year was the first year our class has been able to attend high school for the entire year,” she said. “Except for this year, we’ve been closed for part of the year due to national disasters or the pandemic. We’ve been through it all. It has made us resilient.”
Ms. Day, who plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill and major in biology, with plans of becoming an orthodontist, said she’s having mixed emotions about preparing to take her final walk through her school.
“It is definitely surreal,” she said. “I remember beginning kindergarten and counting on my fingers how many years it would be until I graduated. Now it’s here.”
Here is the breakout on the number of seniors expected to graduate from county schools. There are always last minute changes in the count as students complete final exams.
As of May 26, the number of seniors in the county’s Class of 2022 were:
Croatan High School, 188
East Carteret High School, 102
West Carteret High School, 220
MaST, 31
Gramercy Christian School, 15
CCC Adult High School, 18
There are also multiple homeschool families in the county, but the News-Times could not get an accurate count on those seniors.
