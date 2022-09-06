MOREHEAD CITY — As recreational flounder fishing season continues until the end of September, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is seeking the carcasses of flounder to help guide future management decisions.
According to a news release, the carcasses must be at least 15 inches long, as that is the legal size for flounder.
Division biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex if possible and remove the otoliths (ear bones) to determine the age of the fish. The information collected will be used in future flounder stock assessments.
The division public notice states that fishermen who donate legal carcasses and provide a completed carcass collection catch card will be eligible for either an Angler Recognition Certificate (one per season for fish 15 inches to less than 24 inches total length) or a N.C. Saltwater Fishing Tournament Citation (one per fish for fish 24 inches or greater total length).
The division has set up eight temporary freezer locations where recreational fishermen can take their flounder carcasses.
Instructions on how to deposit the carcasses are posted on each freezer. Anglers will be asked to give information related to how and when the fish was caught and must provide their names and addresses if they wish to receive a certificate or citation.
The temporary locations are:
- Oden’s Dock: 57878 North Carolina Highway 12, Hatteras.
- Bridge Tender Marina: 1418 Airlie Rd., Wilmington.
- N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries: 943 Washington Square Mall Highway 17, Washington.
- Sea Gate Marina: 729 Sea Gate Dr., Newport.
- Chasin’ Tails Outdoors: 709 Atlantic Beach Causeway, Atlantic Beach.
- Ocean Isle Marina: 2000 Sommersett Rd. SW, Ocean Isle Beach.
- Seapath Yacht Club: 330 Causeway Dr., Wrightsville Beach.
- Dudley’s Marina: 106 Cedar Point Blvd. #8000, Cedar Point.
The year-round locations are
- Cape Pointe Marina, Harkers Island.
- Frisco Rod & Gun, Frisco.
- Jennette’s Pier, Nags Head.
- Pogies Fishing & Kayaking Center, Swansboro.
- Pelagic Hunter Fishing Center, Sneads Ferry.
- Sea View Crab Company, Wilmington.
- Tex’s Tackle, Wilmington.
- NC Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters, Morehead City
- NC Division of Marine Fisheries, Wilmington
- Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point-Environmental Affairs Office (available only to those with military base access).
The 2022 recreational flounder season opened at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 1 and close at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30 for both the recreational hook-and-line and gig fisheries. There is a one flounder per person per day creel limit with a minimum size limit of 15 inches total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail).
