In split vote, Cape Carteret board approves land-use plan that calls for new main street north of Highway 24

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night to approve an update to the 2007 state-required land-use plan.
Commissioners Steve Martin and Charlie Morgan cast the negative votes following a discussion during the meeting, conducted in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting. Commissioners Cameron Watts, Don Miller and Jeff Waters voted in favor of the plan.
The action followed a public hearing during which no one spoke.
Commissioners had a choice of two versions of the plan. One included a proposal for the town to move toward a new, walkable main street and mixed-use district on the north side of Highway 24 and the other did not. Mr. Martin first made a motion to approve the version without the new main street, but it failed by a 2-3 vote along the same lines.
Planning board member Paxon Holz, who owns property that would be affected by the main street, opposed the proposal in a planning board meeting earlier this month, but was not physically present so her vote did not count, and the planning board voted 5-0 to recommend commissioners approve the main street concept.
In a January email to Anne Darby, the Summit Design and Engineering consultant who put the plan together, Ms. Holz said, “the plan presented completely eliminates a viable existing business, namely, the Golfin' Dolphin Driving Range, and eliminates the only sewer treatment system which serves almost our entire existing business district, without providing any alternative for such.”
In an email response to Ms. Holz’s email, Ms. Darby replied, “…it’s meant to be a pie in the sky proposal and does not cover any of those very important details that definitely would need to be worked out before any of this can happen.”
During the meeting Monday night, Mr. Martin called the main street concept “pie in the sky” that “has no place in the land-use plan. It will never happen,” he added.
Tuesday, in an interview, he said the land-use plan is the place for “obtainable goals, not dreams that can’t be fulfilled,” and the main street idea can’t be fulfilled if Ms. Holz and her family – the main property owners – aren’t interested in it.
But Mr. Watts, who made the motion to approve the version with the walkable main street, said he believes the time is right.
“At a time when costs are increasing and inflation is at an all-time high, it is important to ensure that our revenue streams stay ahead of our expenditures,” he said in a statement Tuesday.
“The ‘town center concept’ or ‘walkable main street’ can leverage the growth that we know is happening on this side of the county and turn that into increased revenue for the town. This will ultimately keep the burden of these increasing costs away from citizens by keeping their taxes low.”
Mr. Watts said he’d talked to many residents and read comments in the land-use plan survey from others who strongly support “having a small area … where we can have a few shops, maybe a nice place to eat, and a place to enjoy town events without being near the busy traffic on Highway 24.
“I'm not trying to force a landowner or existing business to do anything they do not want to do with their property,” Mr. Watts said. “This is more of a concept of what the people desire and how it will benefit the people of Cape Carteret. I would love to work with the landowners to ensure mutual benefit.”
The plan envisions a new street north of Highway 24, and the document states, “The area will feature public open space and a mix of uses including housing, retail, offices, and town services. With a cohesive aesthetic and high quality design, the Main Street area will be a center that all Cape Carteret residents can be proud of.
“Currently, there is no road that makes a connection between NC 58, NC 24, and Taylor Notion Road,” the document adds. “Golfin Dolphin (Drive) and Enterprise (Avenue) both enter this commercial area from NC 24 but offer no connection to other areas of town.
“Of the approximately 300 acres in this triangle-shaped area, over 100 acres are undeveloped and could contribute to the creation of a town center. The connection between Enterprise Drive and Golfin’ Dolphin Drive should be part of the first phase of this project.”
