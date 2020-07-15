BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Belhaven couple on outstanding warrants for child abduction in Tyrrell County.
In a Wednesday release, the CCSO said deputies arrested James Marvin Spencer Jr., 36, and Brittany Taylor Spencer, 31, both of E. Bay Street in Belhaven.
The arrests came after deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a reported domestic disturbance at Cedar Creek Campground and Marina in Sea Level, according to the release.
While investigating the disturbance, deputies reportedly learned the couple had been entered into databases in connection to the June 26 abduction of four children, ages 2, 4, 6 and 7, from a relative who had custody.
The CCSO turned over the children to the Carteret County Department of Social Services, which helped return the children to Tyrrell County, according to the release.
Sgt. Ronnie Hall stated the couple had been hiding out in various places in eastern North Carolina and had been staying at the campground for the past two days. Sgt. Hall said the couple’s biological children had been picked up from a relative for a visit in June and never returned to home as scheduled.
Authorities charged Mr. Spencer with four counts of abduction of children and one count of failing to appear for a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in connection with a May 2020 attack with a sledgehammer in Hyde County.
Mr. Spencer is being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort under a $450,000 bond.
Ms. Spencer was charged with four counts of abduction of children and is being held on a $40,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.