NEWPORT — Residents and others will have an opportunity to voice their thoughts on the proposed Newport budget, which includes a property tax rate increase, Tuesday, June 16.
The town council met at town hall and via Zoom for a special meeting Thursday, during which it discussed the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget. The council unanimously scheduled a public hearing for the draft budget for a special meeting at 6 p.m. June 16.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said during the meeting the proposed budget includes an ad valorem property tax rate of 38 cents per $100 of property value. This represents an increase of 2.3 cents over the existing 35.7-cent tax rate.
Prior to the public hearing, the council will meet individually or in pairs with Mr. Chadwick to discuss individual budget line items. The council has already had one round of one-on-one or paired meetings with Mr. Chadwick, but Councilman David Heath said he wanted to meet with him again.
“I have about 30 to 40 line items I’d like to discuss,” he said. “This is going to be a long and cumbersome process.”
The council agreed by general consensus to meet with the manager. However, Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Shinn said they need to hold these meetings “as soon as possible.”
The council is required by state law to adopt a budget by the end of the fiscal year, Tuesday, June 30.
Mr. Heath said once they’ve finished a second round of budget discussions with the manager, he wants town staff to provide a spreadsheet with five columns, one for each councilman, each with suggested budget changes.
In other news at Thursday’s meeting, the council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with county officials on the operation of the Newport Public Library.
Mr. Chadwick said the Carteret County Board of Commissioners approved the MOU at its board meeting Monday. The memorandum establishes in writing that the county will staff and run the library.
The council also directed town staff to put emergency sewer repairs on the agenda for the regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
