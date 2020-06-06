CHS says so long to class of 2020 with outdoor ceremony

OCEAN — It was a graduation like no other Friday at Croatan High School as many 2020 graduates sat on top of vehicles in the school’s student parking lot listening to speeches and watching fellow graduates receive awards from a podium set up behind the school.
Parents and students listened to commencement exercises as they tuned in to a special radio station set up so families could hear what was said from their vehicles.
Principal Kay Zimarino said the school had been planning the unique commencement exercise for two months, and there were plenty of logistics to work out to abide by the governor’s social distancing requirements.
“We had to get really creative, and I wanted it to be aesthetically pleasing for the seniors,” Ms. Zimarino said prior to the ceremony. “We had 196 graduates this year, and 182 opted to participate in the ceremony. The rest have either left for the military and we always have some who just don’t want to participate.”
Students and parents, some who brought dogs, said they were impressed with the hard work that went into making the ceremony a success.
“I think they are amazing and made the most of a bad situation to allow us to graduate,” class of 2020 member William Rueh said.
When graduates were recognized for awards, the recipients’ families would flash their car lights versus standing up like they would at a traditional ceremony. There was plenty of horn honking, too.
At the end, when Ms. Zimarino presented the class of 2020, instead of students standing up and throwing their caps, families honked their horns.
In order to allow each family to watch their student receive their diploma, a second podium was set up at the main entrance of the school, which contains a circular drive.
As students’ names were called out over the radio, the family drove around to the front of the school and watched their child receive their diploma and were able to take photos.
Then, each vehicle would exit the area and go to another station, where a Project Graduation committee handed out gift bags to students.
Although it was a different type ceremony, there were still speeches, including one by senior class president Ally Roth, and another by graduate, Nicolina Secchi, who was selected by the staff based on certain criteria.
Ms. Roth said, “Five months ago we entered our last semester of high school looking forward to senior prom, graduation and all of our last high school activities. Instead, we didn’t have the chance to say goodbye to all of our classmates at Project Grad. We don’t even get to sit next to each other here today because of COVID-19. Our norm now is to see people wearing masks, staying six feet apart and having your food in the car instead of a restaurant booth,” she said. “But eventually, everyone will be together again. And although it will be long past when we thought we’d be celebrating senior year with picnics, what we do now impacts our future...more than ever.”
She also announced the senior gift to the school was money toward the purchase of an outdoor cooking pavilion for the athletic field.
Ms. Secchi said, “As a graduating class, we have without a doubt faced many obstacles like Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Dorian and now COVID-19. This is an unusual ceremony for an unusual year. As a whole we have missed senior picnic and prom, sports and concerts have been canceled, and staples of senior year that we have looked forward to all of high school have passed us by in the wake of the pandemic. Yet despite these recurring obstacles, we have overcome in true Cougar spirit and still have much to celebrate.”
As for awards, the Cougar Choice Award went to Justina Smith. The award is given to someone who is known for serving others. The Spirit of the Cougar Award went to Ethan Perrin, who overcame injuries sustained during a vehicle accident to complete his high school career and graduate.
Ms. Zimarino recognized numerous students who were named N.C. Academic Scholars, received the President’s Award of Educational Excellence and who achieved Latin honors system recognition. She also announced the senior class earned $2.36 million on scholarship money.
In addition, two students, Cora Meno and Sarah Nelson, were recognized for receiving faculty scholarships.
