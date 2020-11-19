Carteret County adds 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases; active cases down

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 12 more confirmed COVID-19 cases to its overall count Thursday, bringing the total to 1,659 cases confirmed in Carteret County since the onset of the pandemic.
The number of active cases declined slightly Thursday, from 243 reported Wednesday down to 236 active cases. A reported 1,416 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
County health officials also announced Thursday two more residents died from complications related to COVID-19, for 19 confirmed deaths, to date.
The number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City decreased to three Thursday, down from nine hospitalizations reported the previous day.
The Carteret County public school system reported four additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, for 56 overall cases connected to schools. The newest cases were reported at Croatan High, Beaufort Elementary, East Carteret High and Morehead City Primary schools.
