MOREHEAD CITY — Two county students can breathe easier about funds for college thanks to scholarships presented Tuesday through a partnership between the Big Rock Foundation and Carteret County Public School Foundation.
Grace Fulcher, a senior at East Carteret High School, and Molly Arnold, a 2021 graduate of Croatan High School, are the first two recipients of Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarships.
Officials from the Big Rock Foundation and Carteret County Public School Foundation presented the scholarships to the students during a brief ceremony at Big Rock Landing on the Morehead City Waterfront.
Ms. Fulcher and Ms. Arnold will receive funds for tuition, books and fees toward a degree in education, to be completed in partnership with Carteret Community College and a corresponding university within the North Carolina University system. Recipients of the scholarship commit to return to teach within the Carteret County public school system for four years upon earning a teaching degree.
Ms. Fulcher, who will attend CCC in the fall and wants to become an elementary school art teacher, said she was excited to be one of the first recipients of the award. Once she completes her prerequisites at CCC, she plans to transfer to East Carolina University to complete her degree.
“I have been born and raised in Carteret County and want nothing more than to come home and teach here in my county,” she said. “I want to watch the children in our community flourish and I dream of being one of the teachers to help them grow and learn.”
Ms. Arnold, who has already completed teacher preparation classes at CCC and is enrolled in Partnership Teach at ECU, said she was also grateful to receive the scholarship.
“I’m so thankful for this opportunity,” she said. “I’ve been in Carteret County my whole life and getting to come back to teach in the community that has given so much to me is incredible. I’ve always wanted to be a teacher.”
The Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship was established in November 2021 with a $200,000 lead gift from the Big Rock Foundation’s grant committee following the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in June 2021. Applications for the scholarship were accepted in spring 2022. Students picked as recipients were selected based on their applications and an interview process.
Perry Harker, chairman of the Carteret County Public School Foundation, and vice president of Corporate & Community Education at CCC, said he was excited to be a part of awarding the first scholarships.
“We started the Teaching Fellows program to ‘grow’ our own local teachers, and this is an exciting step in that direction,” he said. “We are very thankful to the Big Rock Foundation for their tremendous support and offer congratulations to our first two scholarship recipients.”
Mr. Harker also encouraged county public school students interested in teaching in Carteret County to talk with their high school counselors about this opportunity. Applications for the scholarship will open again in the fall of 2022.
Emery Ivey, president of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and a member of the Big Rock Foundation Board of Directors, who attended the ceremony, said, “Helping provide funding for education through our grants is a wonderful thing. We hope there continues to be a draw for individual students to be involved in this.”
Of the two scholarship recipients, Mr. Ivey added, “Today is a great day. I’m looking forward to seeing what great teachers they become.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said he was grateful to both foundations for providing this opportunity for county students as well as for the county’s public school system.
“The Big Rock Foundation makes a tremendous difference throughout our community and many of our schools have benefitted from their grants,” he said.
To the students, he said, “I’m so excited that you two are paving the way and I can’t wait to see you in two years or four years when your names will be on classroom doors and we’ll see excited children inside your classrooms.”
The Carteret County Public School Foundation is served by a 12-member volunteer Board of Directors and three ex-officio members. It became active in 2010 with a mission to promote excellence in education by supporting students, educators, schools and education programs.
The foundation focuses on enriching education for all students, supporting faculty and encouraging support of public education by securing funds for innovative projects that cannot be funded with local, state or federal dollars. As part of its function, the foundation facilitates several scholarships in addition to the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship.
The CCPS raised additional funds for the scholarship in March during its Let it Shine Gala. Half of the $50,000 raised is slated for the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship. The other half is earmarked for a staff and student assistance fund.
To contribute to the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship fund or other efforts of the school foundation, contact Jennifer Johnson, foundation secretary and CCPS chief communications officer, at the school system’s offices at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort. Donations are tax-deductible.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.