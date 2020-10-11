Most Popular
Articles
- Lebo joins West Carteret as assistant coach
- NC Seafood Festival kicks off with virtual events
- Beaufort police search for missing teen
- Former Croatan all-around standout Roth attends dream school at University of Hawaii
- NCCF, Cherry Point work together on large living shoreline
- Airport selects Crystal Coast Aviation as FBO
- NC Seafood goes virtual, brainstorms future plans
- County reports 44 COVID-19 cases since Friday
- Police arrest Cedar Point woman in connection to thefts on Bogue Banks
- Carteret County reports 9th COVID-19 death
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The coming war (159)
- EDITORIAL : Governor and legislators hit a bad economic golf shot (21)
- EDITORIAL: Carteret parents need COVID-19 details (17)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our fourth branch of government is failing (16)
- High turnover rate continues to plague DSS (15)
- Jet slides off runway at airport; no damage, injuries reported (13)
- State trooper injured in traffic collision Friday morning (13)
- Trump ‘caravan’ travels from Swansboro to Cape Carteret (12)
- Residents raise alarm as Emerald Isle water bills jump with rate system change (10)
- Carteret Health Care offers city $1.2M for armory property to build helipad (10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.