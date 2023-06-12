MOREHEAD CITY — Just a little over a month ago on May 1, Kathy Rawls reached a bit of a milestone: the end of her second year as director of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries.
She got to celebrate another event Saturday, when the division put on a Bicentennial Jamboree, part of a year-long celebration commemorating the passage of the first statewide marine fisheries law in North Carolina.
On Dec. 30, 1822, the N.C. General Assembly passed a law titled An Act to Prevent the Destruction of Oysters, and for Other Purposes, in the State that restricted oyster harvest gear and prohibited the export of North Carolina oysters to other states.
This and numerous subsequent laws passed in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries eventually led to the establishment of what is now the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission.
Rawls took time to talk about the Jamboree, which drew a good crowd to the division headquarters to dine on lunches from a smorgasbord of food trucks, participate in fishing games, watch mock rescues by the division’s swift water rescue team, see demonstrations of net casting and much more.
“This day means a lot to me personally,” said Rawls said. “I’ve been with the division for 28 years, and the staff and I take pride in what we do.”
Rawls is the first woman to head the agency since the Fisheries Commission Board became the N.C. Division of Commercial Fisheries in the late 1920s. She had served seven years as chief of the fisheries management section when she was named to replace Steve Murphey, who retired.
Anyone who has held the job would tell you it’s not an easy one. Commercial and recreational fishermen bicker over allocations of fish stocks and put pressure on the division and its policy-making arm, the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, to make decisions in their favor.
But Rawls came in with plans. She wanted to increase the division’s outreach to its stakeholders, and she wanted to make sure decisions that are made are backed by solid science.
“So far it’s going good,” she said. “We’ve increased our presence on social media” and the staff is getting out of the office, talking more, and listening more to the stakeholders. For example, Rawls said, “We just finished town hall meetings with for-hire boat captains, and we’ve gone back to quarterly meetings with our advisory councils.”
Is the effort having an impact on the perception anglers and commercial fishers have of the division? It’s hard to know for sure.
But Rawls said she does hear from people who say they appreciate the efforts and feel the division is listening to them more often and in different ways.
The staff is working hard to communicate better, she said, with the stakeholders, internally among themselves and with the fisheries commission members.
Social media – Facebook and Twitter – play a role.
“It’s a great tool,” Rawls said.
]People, Rawls said, also have more access to information that leads to decisions.
For example, the division now posts on its website the complete briefing papers on issues before the commission at its quarterly business meetings.
The division staff, Rawls said, is focused intently on improving the fishery management plans for some of the most troubled fish stocks, such as flounder, spotted sea trout, striped bass and striped mullet.
In addition, the division has worked hard to improve the coastal habitat protection plan, realizing that “water quality is key” to sustainable fish and shellfish stocks.
Rawls knows there have always been and will always be disagreements between individuals and groups that compete for fish stocks for fun and to make their livings.
But, she said, “I will not give up hope” that conflicts can be resolved amicably.
In the end, she believes effective outreach and communication can bring people together for the common good.
“We all want sustainable fisheries,” she said, and when people work together to make that happen, “we all win.”
According to state news release, Rawls began her career at the division in 1990 as a river herring technician, a position she held for three years, before leaving to work on her family’s farm. She also ran a private business during this time, but her love for fishing continued to grow. She returned to the division in 1999 as a technician on a striped bass project and worked her way up to biologist supervisor, a position she held for eight years until May 2011, when she was promoted to manager of the division’s northern district, based in Elizabeth City. She became fisheries management section chief in April 2014.
She was born and raised in Windsor and graduated from Lawrence Academy in Merry Hill. She earned a bachelor’s degree in marine biology from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 1989.
She attributes her love for fishing and interest in marine biology to her parents. She recalled that when she was growing up, her dad was responsible for catching the fish and she and her mom would cut open fish stomachs to see what they had been eating. With this background, Rawls knew from a very early age that she wanted to be a marine biologist.
