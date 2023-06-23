ASHEVILLE — The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to add new recreation fees at two sites in the Croatan National Forest and the public is invited to provide input on the proposed new fees for 60 days beginning on June 23 and ending Aug. 22.
According to a release from the service, the goal of these changes is to establish a consistent fee approach for the National Forests in North Carolina and to improve visitor experiences through site upgrades paid for by the collected fees.
These fee changes are only proposed. After public comment is received, the service will assess the comments and concerns and then present the fee proposals to the Southern Region Recreation Resource Advisory Committee (RRAC) at a future date.
“The Croatan National Forest provides an amazing diversity of outdoor recreational opportunities, including access to water, campgrounds, trails and day-use areas,” said Ron Hudson, district ranger. “As part of an agency-wide strategy to ensure these great recreational opportunities are available for years to come, the forest service is proposing fees for the Cedar Point Day Use Area and Flanners Beach Day Use Area.”
The proposed fee changes are:
O Cedar Point Day Use Area – new $5/vehicle per day or new $30 annual pass
O Flanners Beach Day Use Area – new $5/vehicle per day or new $30 annual pass
The fee is waived for visitors who have paid for a campsite at either Cedar Point or Flanners Beach Campgrounds during their duration of stay. The full suite of interagency passes would be honored.
In 2004, the U.S. Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (REA), which allows the service to retain funds collected at certain recreation sites and use these funds locally to operate, maintain and improve the sites. The resource derived through collection of fees helps provide quality recreation opportunities that meet the modern expectations of visitors and creates a more financially sustainable developed recreation program for the benefit of future generations, the news release states.
Under REA, all new fees and any fee changes must be proposed to and approved by a citizen’s advisory committee. Committee members represent a broad array of recreation interest groups to help ensure that the service is proposing reasonable and publicly acceptable new fees and fee changes.
For more information visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/recfeeproposals.
To provide comments about this fee proposal for the RRAC to consider, please comment online at the Recreation Fee Proposal Mapping Tool: https://usfs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=72a44f7743c948b69e9b273c6cfc5f60.
Other options are to contact Logan Free at 828-257-4256, or to comment by email at SM.FS.NFsNCfees@usda.gov.
To comment by postal mail, send to:
ATTN: Recreation Fee Proposals
160A Zillicoa Street
Asheville, NC 28801
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.