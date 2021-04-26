County relinquishes Peer Recovery Center to nonprofit Hope Mission; no agreement on monetary support reached

BEAUFORT — With a unanimous vote from the Carteret County Board of Commissioners April 19, the Peer Recovery Center will be placed under the umbrella of Hope Mission Ministries moving forward.
The board approved a lease agreement allowing Hope Mission to use the building, located at 3900 Bridges St. in Morehead City, next to the County Health Department. The county will maintain ownership of the peer recovery building and stipulated in the lease it has the right to use the building during a declared emergency, like a hurricane, due to its proximity to other county facilities.
Commissioner Jimmy Farrington, whose mother, Bev Stone, is founder and director of the Peer Recovery Center, led the discussion among commissioners during the meeting. He said since the county first considered the possibility of merging the center with Hope Mission last November, he and others on the board and from both entities had met several times to hash out the details and felt comfortable moving ahead with the partnership.
“I’m all for it,” County Chairperson Ed Wheatly said as Mr. Farrington laid out the details.
Mr. Farrington said the Peer Recovery Center, which offers counseling and other resources for substance abuse and mental health issues, was particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and Hope Mission helped keep it afloat over the past year. Hope Mission Executive Director Gene McLendon said previously a partnership could allow the center to expand its offerings, as well as provide extra space for the mission to hold meetings and conduct trainings.
“If it wasn’t for the Hope Mission over the past year we would have had a hard time even keeping the doors open,” Mr. Farrington said.
A key part of the agreement ensures the Peer Recovery Center will retain its status as a separate nonprofit organization and keep its board of directors, three members of which will join the Hope Mission board. Commissioners did not, however, commit to any funding for the center.
Currently, the county contributes $30,000 annually to the Peer Recovery Center. Mr. Farrington recommended maintaining that level going forward, but Commissioner Robin Comer said he wanted to see a closer look at a budget before committing to any funding.
“I have no problem with approving this lease tonight and I don’t know that I’ve got a problem continuing some monetary support because it goes to good things, but I do have a problem not really understanding where this money is going,” Mr. Comer said.
Mr. McLendon explained the county’s funds are primarily used for building upkeep and maintenance, as well as utilities.
“Our intent is to use all that just for the maintenance and upkeep of the building, we don’t need the money to operate the building,” he said. “We want to make sure the building is used to its fullest extent and if an air conditioner were to go out, that money would be used for that. If there were to be any kind of building maintenance, that money would be used for that, it would not be used for any other purposes.”
The board of commissioners will revisit the funding issue later during budget talks for the fiscal year 2021-22.
