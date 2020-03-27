MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Foundation is restructuring a loan and taking out a second one to help with construction costs for the new Hospitality and Culinary Arts building, set to open this fall on the CCC campus.
The foundation is in the middle of a capital campaign to help with construction and equipping of the $7.9 million building. With the cost for the property the building sits on, fees, furniture and equipment, the total cost of the project is estimated at $10 million.
CCC Finance Officer Steve Davis, during a special trustees meeting Wednesday in the Wayne West Building, said in order to bridge the gap between construction, which is under way, and when funds from pledges are received, he and foundation directors agreed on loans.
“We knew we would need a bridge because construction is under way, but with a project this large some pledges may be fulfilled over a three-year period,” Mr. Davis said.
In order to provide those funds, Mr. Davis said the foundation is restructuring a loan on properties the foundation already owns. That loan restructure will bring in $474,000.
In addition, Mr. Davis said First Citizens Bank has agreed to finance up to 75% of pledge receivables for a second loan. That will provide an additional $886,000.
Mr. Davis assured the board this was a stop gap measure until pledges are received.
Trustee John Warrington asked if Mr. Davis was concerned about businesses and individuals fulfilling their pledges given the impacts of the coronavirus on county businesses.
Mr. Davis said he wasn’t worried because of the make-up of those who have made pledges.
“It’s a mixture of individuals and businesses,” Mr. Davis said. “We’ve had no indication that there would be a problem fulfilling pledges.”
He further pointed out that the capital campaign continues, so he’s hopeful additional pledges will come in.
He said, so far, the foundation has already collected or received pledges for about $2.1 million. Other funds for the culinary building project have included $4.9 million from a state bond and construction funds, $504,000 from the foundation donating the property and $200,000 from a Golden Leaf Grant. With the additional $1.36 million from the new and restructured loans, that leaves a project deficit of $337,910. The deficit will be covered with the $586,081 currently held in contingency and additional funds from the college and pledges.
Mr. Davis said the culinary building project has taken several twists and turns the last few years. First, the decision was made to expand the project to add a large hospitality area. Then, construction costs escalated during and following Hurricane Florence. He’s hopeful fallout from the coronavirus will not add to the challenges.
“We’re currently on track for the building to be finished this fall,” he said in a telephone interview Thursday. “That’s barring construction being shut down due to the coronavirus, which we’re hoping won’t happen.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.