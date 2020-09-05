Carteret Community College earns accreditation

MOREHEAD CITY — At its annual meeting Thursday, the Board of Trustees of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges reaffirmed Carteret Community College’s accreditation for another 10 years.
SACSCOC is an institutional accrediting agency for degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states, including North Carolina, and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Colleges accredited by SACSCOC are required to undergo a reaffirmation process every 10 years, with an interim report due after five years. The college submitted its last interim report in 2015.
“This is a major accomplishment, particularly because colleges must maintain accreditation to be eligible for students to receive Title IV (federal) financial aid, and more than 70 percent of our students fall into that category,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said in a press release Friday. “I have to thank every faculty and staff member for their continued commitment to quality education and operations at the college. This achievement is their achievement.”
The college submitted the required compliance certification document in February 2019 as part of the reaffirmation process. The 331-page document was a self-evaluation assessing how well the college felt it was complying with the 14 principles of accreditation, 73 comprehensive standards and federal requirements that must be reviewed on site as part of the SACSCOC’s obligations as an accreditor recognized by the U.S.
