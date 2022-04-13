ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach resident and property owners have about two weeks to provide their thoughts and input on three proposed designs for the town’s beach boardwalk at the Circle.
The town council received design proposals from its three finalists in its boardwalk redesign competition. The competition jury held an online meeting via Webinar on Wednesday, April 13, where the finalists presented their ideas to redesign the town-owned boardwalk in the Circle, the development district consisting of property directly south of the Fort Macon Road/Atlantic Beach Causeway intersection and the surrounding neighborhoods. The council is holding the competition because the boardwalk has fallen into disrepair and needs replacing.
Town officials will accept public comments on the proposals April 14-28. Summaries of the proposals will be available at this time on the town website www.atlanticbeach-nc.com.
The competition jury consists of both town council members and local residents and property developers. Overall, the jury seemed impressed with the proposals. Some points raised were the importance of maintaining privacy for neighboring property owners, ensuring public event staging provides proper protection from the weather and keeping the project within the town’s financial means.
One of the finalists is located across the ocean in London. Hudson Architects representative Lewis Williams said their firm loves to work on community projects.
“Our proposal looks to encourage the already vibrant beachfront of Atlantic Beach,” Mr. Williams said.
Hudson Architects’ proposal incorporates a circular, wave-like aesthetic to the boardwalk, with a variety of possible features, including a new bathhouse, a splash pool, seating, a garden area, shading features, refreshment kiosks and public artwork.
Central to Hudson Architects' design is an entryway to the beach and a new pavilion structure, which could be used for a variety of events, including live music and movies.
“We wish this (pavilion) to become the cultural center of the boardwalk,” Mr. Williams said. He went on to say his firm wants the pavilion and entryway to be a memorable landmark for visitors.
Mr. Williams said the proposed design also includes a louvered fence, which would minimize the view into private property from the boardwalk. Jack Ashworth, who also took part in the firm’s presentation, said the proposal is “adaptable” and can be “sized up or down.”
FORMA Architecture and Design of New York City is another of the finalists. FORMA architects Mirosiava Brooks and Daniel Markiewicz presented a design that they said they made with a focus on community, ecology and artwork.
“We work with many different project types on many different scales,” Mr. Markiewicz said. “We’re especially excited to work with the community on this."
The FORMA proposed design incorporates a set of loosely arranged decks extending from the main walkway, with a green buffer between the boardwalk and private property. The proposed boardwalk is divided into three sections based on activities: games and play, gatherings and events, and reset and relaxation.
Other elements proposed include an open-air pavilion, bathhouse, beach games, gym deck, yoga deck, garden and lounge area, food truck areas and a playground. The boardwalk design uses all-wood materials, which may also incorporate a ground mural.
Last but not least, KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va., proposes a boardwalk design that both the jury and firm designers Matthew Jull and Leena Cho agreed is “subtle,” incorporating features of the existing boardwalk, such as the existing seawall and the boardwalk’s concrete foundation. Mr. Jull said that the firm recognizes that one of the main reasons people come to Atlantic Beach is for the beach itself.
“It’s definitely the star attraction (in town),” Mr. Jull said. “We see this project as having the potential to help Atlantic Beach become the gem of the Crystal Coast.”
KUTONOTUK’s proposal includes a central public park, labeled the Alfred B. Cooper Park in the presentation, with a grove of live oak trees, as well as a pavilion structure with an upper deck for its roof. On the west end of the boardwalk, the firm proposes building a new bathhouse with parking, a splash pad, a dune playground area and other features. The east end would include physical fitness features.
