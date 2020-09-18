County Veterans Day Parade to be held virtually

MOREHEAD CITY — Due to ongoing coronavirus federal, state and local restrictions, organizers have canceled the 2020 Carteret County Veterans Day Parade. Instead, it will be held virtually.
Bob Kirk with the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast and American Legion Post 46 Morehead City said in a press release Friday the virtual parade will be presented Saturday through Wednesday, Nov. 7-11.
“We are planning to present a virtual Veterans Day Parade and hope that the many individuals and organizations that have participated in the past will support this unique event,” he said.
“This year’s parade will look a little different. On behalf of the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast and the over 8,000 veterans of Carteret County, the public is invited to participate in the 2020 Carteret County Virtual Veterans Day Parade,” he continued.
The parade, which is traditionally held in Morehead City, will be a video for 2020, according to Mr. Kirk. The video is being put together by U.S. Marine Corps Communications Strategy and Operations Chief SSgt. Jim Skelton and his wife Alexandra.
All entrants are asked to complete the entry form and submit an organization logo or a high-resolution photo of their group. The virtual parade will consist of comments by grand marshals and other VIPs, followed by a presentation of images submitted by all registered participants.
Mr. Kirk said the Veterans Day Parade was established many years ago to allow veterans, veterans service organizations, individuals and other groups the opportunity to remember and honor the nation’s veterans. In recent years, the parade has grown from only a handful of participants to more than 2,000 and is billed as the largest Veterans Day parade in North Carolina.
“We understand the importance of continuing with this time-honored tradition even during these uncertain times,” he said.
Those interested in participating in this year’s virtual parade should visit americanlegionmhc.org/veteransdayparade to complete the registration process.
The parade will be shown at the same site.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com
