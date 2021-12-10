Pine Knoll Shores commission approves pandemic pay for town employees

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners are going to spend some of Pine Knoll Shores’ incoming federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on premium pay for essential town employees, a decision made with a new commissioner on the board.
The commission met for its regular meeting Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle, as well as virutally via Webinar. During the meeting, the board swore in reelected Mayor John Brodman and commissioners Bill Knecht and Alicia Durham, along with newly elected Commissioner Robert Cox, who succeeded exiting Commissioner Larry Corsello.
Mr. Brodman presented Mr. Corsello with a commemorative silver plate in recognition of his 12 years of service on the board.
“Larry was a very good commissioner,” the mayor said, “and we appreciate his years of service.”
Mr. Corsello said serving for three terms has been “enjoyable and rewarding.”
“You’ve got a good group of commissioners going forward,” he said.
After the mayor and commissioners took their oaths of office, assistant town manager and finance officer Julie Anderson presented the board with a proposed ARPA premium pay policy, which the board unanimously approved. Then, in a separate action, unanimously adopted a budget amendment establishing a special revenue fund for the money.
Ms. Anderson said ARPA was created by the federal government in March 2021 to provide financial relief to municipal governments during the coronavirus pandemic. The town’s share of these funds is $423,000, of which the town received about 50% by July.
“It was sent to the states for disbursement (among municipalities),” Ms. Anderson said.
The ARPA funds are earmarked for specific uses, like public health, negating economic effects from the pandemic, replacing lost public sector revenue, premium pay for essential municipal workers and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.
According to the policy, all full-time town employees are considered “essential” and are divided into three levels based on risk of exposure to COVID-19. Base premium payments are as follows:
- Level 1 (fire/EMS, p police, water services operator, building inspector): $20 per week of work during the pandemic.
- Level 2 (public works): $15 per week of work during the pandemic.
- Level 3 (administration, finance, planning and human resources): $10 per week during the pandemic.
Adjustments to the base payment will be made to reflect employees’ annual salary compared to the state’s average wage for all occupations.
In other news at Wednesday’s meeting, the board unanimously adopted criminal code changes to allow certain ordinance violations to be charged as misdemeanors. Town manager Brian Kramer said this was the second reading of the proposed changes.
“This allows us to charge violations of some of our codes as crimes,” Mr. Kramer said.
Ordinances which may not carry a criminal penalty for violations are as follows:
- Those adopted under planning and regulation, except for those related to unsafe buildings.
- Stream-clearing programs.
- Regulating and licensing businesses and trades.
- Regulating outdoor advertising.
- Limitations on regulating solar collectors.
- Limitations on regulations for cisterns and rain barrels.
- Regulation of taxis.
- Building setback lines.
- Curb cut regulations.
- Tree regulations.
The following also occurred during Wednesday’s meeting:
- Commissioner Ted Goetzinger said based on the results of the recent resident and property owner survey on sidewalk projects, he recommends selecting a design firm to create a plan for extending sidewalks along Highway 58 between Pine Knoll Boulevard and the town limits with Atlantic Beach. This item will be on the agenda for the regular board meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12.
- The board unanimously went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. After coming back into open session, the board unanimously approved renewing Mr. Kramer’s manager’s contract for three years. His salary will be $120,392 and he will receive standard staff benefits.
- The board unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, which included minutes from the Nov. 10 board meeting and tax discoveries and releases.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
