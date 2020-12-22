Audubon Society holding 121st Christmas Bird Count

MOREHEAD CITY — Local birdwatchers and others can join the North Carolina branch of the National Audubon Society for its 121st annual Christmas Bird Count.
The Audubon Society announced Wednesday that the year, the National Audubon Society is organizing the annual count. Until Tuesday, Jan. 5, bird-loving volunteers will participate in counts across North Carolina and across the western hemisphere, with the Audubon’s coronavirus guidelines.
In North Carolina, the Audubon CBC consisted of 52 counts last year. All told, participants counted 815,827 individual birds and 235 species. The highest species count came in from Morehead City, where counters tallied 156 species.
Audubon N.C. Communications Director Ben Graham said “more people than ever before are reconnecting with nature by turning to bird watching this year.
“The annual count is a great way to give back,” Mr. Graham continued. “Of course, the long-standing community science project will be a bit different because of pandemic precautions, but it’s still a great way for people to get outside and help birds this holiday season.”
The 12 decades’ worth of data collected by participants continue to contribute to one of only two large, existing pools of information notifying ornithologists and conservation biologists about what action is required to protect birds and the places they need.
The Audubon Society said in its official announcement its CBC is one of the longest-running wildlife censuses in the world.
“Each individual count takes place in a 15-mile-wide circle and is led by a compiler responsible for safely organizing volunteers and submitting observations directly to Audubon,” the society said. “Within each circle, participants tally all birds seen or heard that day — not just the species but total numbers to provide a clear idea of the health of that particular population. Wearing masks and social distancing are mandatory requirements for participants.”
Audubon N.C. Director of Conservation Curtis Smalling said “So many of us have been turning to birds during this difficult year to find joy and reconnect with nature.”
“The Christmas Bird Count is a great way to enjoy birds and give back by participating in community science,” Mr. Smalling said. “This year’s count will be different, of course, but we’ll be following proper safety and health guidelines. All the data you help collect contributes to 12 decades of observations that help inform conservation efforts.”
The Audubon Society said when combined with other surveys, such as the Breeding Bird Survey, the CBC provides a picture of how bird populations have changed over the past 100 years in North Carolina and across the continent.
“The long-term perspective is vital for conservationists,” the society said. “It informs strategies to protect birds and their habitat, and helps identify environmental issues with implications for people as well.”
The Audubon Society said that with two-thirds of North American bird species at increasing risk of extinction by the end of the century, “Audubon CBC data is more important than ever for effective conservation.”
Last year, the 120th Audubon CBC included a record-setting 2,646 count circles, with 1,992 counts in the U.S., 469 in Canada and 185 in Latin America, the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Pacific Islands.
In total, 81,601 observers out in the field and watching feeders tallied up more than 42 million birds representing more than 2,500 different species — around one-quarter of the world’s known avifauna. The Audubon Society said this total of birds represents around 6 million fewer total birds than last year’s Audubon CBC total, which was itself a very low number historically.
Trends for particular species can be observed at the website audubon.org/conservation/where-have-all-birds-gone.
There is no fee to participate in the CBC. It is open to birders of all skill levels and Audubon’s free Bird Guide app makes it even easier to learn more. To sign up for an Audubon CBC and ensure your bird count data make it into the official Audubon database, interested participants should find the nearest circle and register with the local Audubon CBC compiler.
In Carteret County, Audubon compiler John Fussell can be reached by phone at 252-342-0169 or by email at jofuss@ec.rr.com. All Audubon CBC data must be submitted through the official compiler to be added to the long-running census.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.