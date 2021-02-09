MOREHEAD CITY — A mid-fiscal-year review of the city’s finances show the coronavirus pandemic has not had as significant of an impact on the budget as originally expected, but officials still want to plan conservatively for the 2021-22 fiscal year ahead.
Planning for the current fiscal year took place in spring 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to sweep the nation. With so much still unknown about the virus and its potential effects at that time, Morehead City officials projected losing up to $1.4 million in sales tax and other revenues and took several measures to cut back on expenses, including laying off 18 employees.
The result of last year’s fiscal planning was a $24.1 million budget that funded essential services and programs and some urgent capital needs, but not much else. With budget discussions for the 2021-22 fiscal year kicking off this month, Finance Director Jewel Lasater appeared at a Morehead City Council workshop Feb. 2 to give a budget update as of Dec. 31, 2020, the midway point of the fiscal year.
Ms. Lasater went line-by-line with the council on budgeted and actual revenues and expenses up to Dec. 31, with numbers for the prior fiscal year included for comparison. She also prepared an end-of-fiscal-year projection for major general fund revenue categories based on collections to date.
The mid-year review shows collections on ad valorem property taxes, the city’s single largest source of income, are up about $500,000 compared to last year, which Ms. Lasater said was expected due to the countywide property revaluation that took effect in 2020. In addition, she projects collections by the end of this fiscal year will be about $400,000 above what was originally budgeted. If the projection pans out, Morehead City will collect around $8.35 million in ad valorem taxes by the end of the fiscal year.
“The collection rate is better than we thought it was going to be,” Ms. Lasater said, “but I’m still going to do these projections conservatively, I just think that’s the right way to do revenue.”
Sales and use taxes, another major source of revenue for the city, are also trending higher than anticipated. Ms. Lasater said those could be up nearly $1 million above what was budgeted, around $4.9 million rather than $3.9 million.
“Near the end of last fiscal year and the first few months of this fiscal year, sales and use tax trended above (expected), which was completely in contrast to what everybody was seeing, so that was great,” she said. “…I think a lot of it in our area has had to do with the tourism and kids being out school and people working remotely from home.”
Some revenue categories, however, are trending below what was budgeted, especially investment earnings, which officials project to come in about $82,000 under budget. Overall, the city projects it will bring in about $1.28 million in extra general fund revenue by the end of the fiscal year.
Despite the generally good news, Morehead City Manager Ryan Eggleston urged the council to continue its conservative approach to budgeting. He pointed out there are numerous capital needs and other potential expenses the city will have to address in the coming years, meaning the council will still have to carefully consider its priorities moving forward.
“There are some legitimate, serious questions of funding related to capital improvements and other items that are going to require a significant amount of financial commitment from the town,” he said. “…From a budget kickoff standpoint, it should be an interesting budget process and there are certain decisions that the board will need to make related to how we allocate funds.”
