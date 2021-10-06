Carteret reports 217 active COVID-19 cases in county Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Active and total confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose slightly in Carteret County Tuesday while hospitalizations remained the same.
Health officials reported 217 active cases Tuesday, up from 203 active cases Monday. Officials also confirmed 27 new cases since Monday, putting the overall total at 8,036 cases since March 2020.
The number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for treatment of COVID-19 stayed at 16 for the second day, with three of the patients reportedly fully vaccinated and the remainder, 13, not fully vaccinated.
The County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 years and older, including third doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who received the second dose more than six months ago and are eligible for the booster under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance. To make a vaccination appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8500, option 2.
Commented