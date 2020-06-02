PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials are accepting applications for the position of mayor until 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 16.
The board of commissioner’s mayoral search committee met Tuesday morning at town hall to discuss the process of searching for a new, full-time mayor. The position became open following the May 14 death of Mayor Ken Jones.
Commissioners Alicia Durham and Bill Knecht are heading the search committee, which is scheduled to present its recommended applicants or applicant to the board of commissioners at the regular board meeting Wednesday, July 8.
“We’re trying to keep this an open process,” Mr. Knecht said, “with no conditions besides the qualifications (for mayor) previously stated.”
Those qualifications deemed essential by the board of commissioners include the following:
- Experience in government or business management.
- The ability to work with others.
- A love for Pine Knoll Shores.
- A team builder, not divider.
- A vision to the future, not the past.
- Good communication skills/public speaking.
- Common sense.
- The ability to partner with other agencies at the local and state levels.
Applicants must be residents of Pine Knoll Shores, per the Carteret County Board of Elections.
Interested applicants may submit a two-page curriculum vitae by hand at the drop-box behind town hall at 100 Municipal Circle or send it by email to Ms. Durham at adurham@ec.rr.com or to Mr. Knecht at wlk253@aol.com.
Mr. Knecht and Ms. Durham agreed the applicant interviews should be conducted at a public meeting and set the interview meeting for 2 p.m. Monday, June 29.
“As people submit (applications), we can send them a list of questions we’re going to ask,” Ms. Durham said. “After the interviews, we may make a decision that day, or we may need to have another meeting.”
Town Clerk Sarah Williams, who was present for the committee meeting Tuesday, said she would contact town attorney Neil Whitford and find out what the committee is legally required to do when making recommendations.
