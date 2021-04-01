MOREHEAD CITY — The Coast Guard medevaced two mariners and assisted another after their vessel ran aground in the vicinity of Core Creek Wednesday.
According to a release, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center were notified of a 48-foot sport fishing boat requesting a medevac for two passengers who sustained injuries after their vessel ran aground.
A Tow Boat U.S. crew in the area responded first and reported to Sector North Carolina that the boat was also taking on water.
Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small with an EMS crewmember from the Atlantic Beach Fire Department on board, as well as a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon to assist.
The rescue boat crew transferred the EMS crewmember aboard the vessel to render first aid after they arrived on scene.
The injured mariners were returned to awaiting EMS in Jarrett Bay, where they were transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The Tow Boat U.S. crew successfully secured the source of flooding and will return the vessel to a local boatyard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.