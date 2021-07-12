MOREHEAD CITY — Though there have been changes made to the purchase agreement, plans are moving forward to allow Carteret Health Care use of the former National Guard Armory property on Bridges Street to build a helipad.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of former armory property at 3413 Bridges St. during its regular meeting June 21. In exchange for the 5.1-acre parcel, the town of Morehead City, which holds the deed, will receive $1.2 million, plus ownership of the Morehead City Curb Market on Evans Street.
Information from a memo included in the agenda packet for county commissioners’ June 21 meeting states, “Due to the nature of the master lease agreement between the County and the Hospital, all property purchases/exchanges are to be approved and titled in the County’s name, even though no County funds are involved….
“(State statute) allows counties to exchange, sell or lease property to other units of government and certain non-profits (hospitals) with the approval of the County Board of Commissioners,” the memo continues. “Carteret Health Care will pay all related County costs associated with these transactions.”
The Morehead City Council will consider approving several items related to the property when it holds its regular monthly meeting Tuesday. First, the council will review a resolution re-declaring the property as surplus and authorizing it for sale. Then, the council will consider the purchase agreement handing control of the land to the county.
“Apparently, this is the structure that the county has used in the past – the county owns the land and it leases the land to the hospital,” Morehead City attorney Derek Taylor said during a city council workshop meeting Wednesday. “The county said ‘Look, we’d like to be able to own this,’ and the hospital said, ‘We don’t care, we just want to help Carteret Health Care, it doesn’t matter how we get it.’ So there’s been a shift.”
The sale of the former armory property to the hospital has been in the works since at least September 2020, when CHC offered the city $1.2 million for the site.
The hospital, which lands and launches medivac helicopters from the property under a standing agreement, intends to construct a permanent helipad at the location, which is at the intersection of 35th and Bridges streets. It is across the street from the emergency department and near the U.S. Post Office.
The National Guard discontinued use of the property in late 2019, as part of a statewide consolidation effort that moved the unit to Jacksonville.
With the state approving the transfer of the property in April , officials have moved the sale into its final stages.
There is no official closing date on the deal, but CHC officials hope to move as quickly as possible. The hospital already hired a firm that is working on plans for the helipad.
As for the Morehead City Curb Market, the property at 1211 Evans St. is owned by the county and is home to the longest-running curb market in the state.
In early 2019, the county approved $83,000 to repair the circa 1930 structure on the site after it sustained damaged during Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
The curb market property is valued at $216,516, according to county property records, while the former armory parcel on Bridges Street is worth $1,647,725.
“We are so excited to be able to help Carteret Health Care better serve our community, and to bring the Curb Market into possession of Morehead City,” Alizé Proisy, Morehead City communications manager, said in an email. “We are presently working through all the details as to the final stages of sale and the timeline of the transfer. Continuing the legacy of the Curb Market is important and valuable to our Morehead City community.”
Reporter Jackie Starkey contributed to this report.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.