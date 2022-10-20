BEAUFORT — Carteret County is still in the grip of a devasting and deadly opioid-use crisis.
Nina Oliver, the county’s health director, briefed county commissioners on the ongoing problem during their monthly meeting Monday night in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square in Beaufort.
The county has had 23 overdose deaths in the last 12 months, she said, and has an overdose death rate of 30.6 per 100,000 residents, well above the state rate of 19.3 per 100,000.
As a result of a decades-long trend of overprescribing opioids, thousands of people get them, use them, get addicted and sometimes turn to street drugs when their prescriptions can no longer be refilled. Oliver said 15.2 percent of Carteret County residents were dispensed opioids in 2021, compared to 12.9 percent residents statewide.
The county also exceeds the state in the rate of overdose emergency department visits per 100,000 people, at 197.2 to 149.9.
The county, Oliver told commissioners, is doing its best to educate the public and to counter the rise in overdoses. The health department has handed out 434 free NARCAN kits, which reverse overdoses, and plans to continue that practice.
She also noted that because of the opioid epidemic, Hepatitis C cases are rising in the county.
Commissioners noted that Fentanyl seems to be the biggest problem and said penalties for illegal distribution need to be toughened.
Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, who was at the meeting for another agenda item, said his office fully understands the scope of the problem. He praised Oliver for sharing information with county commissioners, something he said health directors traditionally have not had to do.
He said he plans to ask county commissioners to fund an additional detective in the 2022-23 fiscal year to increase the ability to investigate and prosecute drug dealers and to investigate and charge in overdose cases.
