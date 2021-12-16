Sea Paws tree returns for 5th year to support area shelter animals

MOREHEAD CITY — For the fifth year, a unique Christmas tree at Sea Paws is helping shelter animals at the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter on Hibbs Road in Newport.
The Santa Paws Tree is the inspiration of Ruth Jones of Morehead City, who wanted a way to help shelter animals in honor of her beloved golden retriever, Buddy, who died in June 2017.
She came up with the idea for a tree that allows people to sponsor a homeless pet for Christmas by picking an ornament and providing supplies. Each ornament contains a photo of a shelter animal the sponsor can help by purchasing food, toys, blankets and other items for Christmas.
“There are so many homeless animals,” Ms. Jones said Monday. “We just need to help those who can’t help themselves, whether it’s animals or people.”
She added that items for the tree don’t have to be purchased as Sea Paws.
“We just ask that all items be returned by the deadline,” she said.
The tree will remain up at the pet food and supply store at 412-C Evans St. in Morehead City until Wednesday. That is the day all food and supplies must be returned so they can be delivered to the shelter in time for Christmas.
Jeff Vaughn, co-owner of Sea Paws, said this is the fifth year his business has sponsored the tree so they can participate in helping the shelter pets.
“It’s a great way to support our shelter,” he said Friday. “The shelter has a lot of dogs right now and they need our support. People have already been bringing in supplies. Last year we took two truckloads of supplies to the shelter and we hope we can do even more this year.”
Shelter manager Rachel Hardin said she appreciated Ms. Jones and the business offering to host the tree once again to help pets. She also thanked the community for their support.
“It means getting the dogs and cats extra and personalized gifts,” she said. “Each of them gets their own personalized bag.”
Ms. Hardin said special needs at the shelter right now include toys for the dogs and cats, hard bones for the dogs and cat litter.
A list of suggested supplies for the animals is placed at the bottom of the Santa Paws Tree. Items listed include cat litter, dry cat food, dog food, toys (especially Kong toys), treats, collars, cleaning products such as Pine Sol and laundry detergent, towels and washcloths, Kuranda beds and cash donations or gift cards.
Items can be dropped off at Sea Paws from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day except Sundays and Tuesdays, when the store is closed.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.