EAST COAST — Beachgoers up and down the North Carolina coast have been seeing large numbers of shearwaters, a migratory seabird, washing up dead or barely alive on the strand this week.
Among the first to notice was Ed Phillips, head of Beach Bird Stewards of Emerald Isle, a group that protects and tries to enhance the habitat for a variety of birds found on and near the town’s beaches.
He and others have been working with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Carmen Johnson, a WRC waterbird biologist, said Friday it’s not unusual to see shearwaters wash up on the beaches this time of year.
They get caught up in storms, and right before people began seeing the birds in large numbers, tropical storm Colin moved through portions of eastern North Carolina and South Carolina during the July 4 weekend before heading out to sea. Since then, there have been other storms, not named, offshore.
“We see this every year to some degree, but the numbers are a bit higher right now,” Ms. Johnson said Friday. She said she expects the event will continue for some time.
Shearwaters come in a variety of sizes and migrate long distances. They feed on fish, squid and similar oceanic food. These birds, according to Ms. Johnson, are Great Shearwaters. They are not the largest of the shearwaters, usually about 18 inches, but not the smallest. The birds are not listed under the Endangered Species Act.
Ms. Johnson said the birds nest on islands in the South Atlantic, then make the long flight up the East Coast of the United States and arrive here in the summer.
They’re not usually seen because they stay well offshore. But, Ms. Johnson said, “We do see some of them wash up every year. They’re like all living things, they die.”
She said there is no estimate of how many of the birds have died in the past several weeks. “But I will say that what we’re seeing now is on the high-end of the (die-off) scale,” she said.
The current die-off isn’t just in North Carolina, she said, it’s all along the East Coast.
One likely problem for the birds is the changing climate, which stresses them. They most likely aren’t getting enough food on the journey, so by the time they get to the waters off North Carolina, many of them are not in good condition.
The WRC is sending some of the dead birds to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration experts for testing and necropsies.
Some will also go to a researcher in Georgia who is examining the impact of climate change.
Brook Breen, director of the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter off Highway 24 near Morehead City, earlier this week posted a message on Facebook.
“This bird is a migratory visitor who we rarely see, as they prefer to travel over the open ocean. They are now migrating and due to lack of food on their usual stops and offshore storms, they have been washing up on NC shores in masse,” she wrote. “These birds are completely exhausted and weigh less than half what they should. Please bring them in for care. We see this happen at least two times a year. Many cannot survive, even with 24/7 care, because its already too late.
“Please at least give us a chance to help them recover,” Ms. Breen added. “Other coastal rehabbers are reporting similar. If we don’t have the chance to try and report, we will never have the opportunity to help.”
Ms. Breen could not be reached for comment Friday.
Possumwood Acres Wildlife Shelter in Hubert near Swansboro in Onslow County also received shearwaters this week.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.