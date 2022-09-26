NEWPORT - A missing person alert was issued Monday, Sept. 26, by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office.
Yosmery Gabriel Lopez, 15, was reported missing from her temporary residence in Newport.
Lopez is described as 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4 ft. tall.
She was last seen Saturday wearing a black sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Lopez left her home with two males and a female in a black 4-door sedan. She indicated she was leaving to be with family members.
Lopez was last known to have traveled to Shelbyville, Tenn., according to a press release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Carteret County Sheriff's Office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
