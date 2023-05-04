BEAUFORT - The West Beaufort Boat Access, located at 138 Town Creek Drive, will be temporarily closed for renovations starting Monday, May 8.
The project is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete and will be handled by Carteret County and its contractor, Carteret Marine Services.
Improvements to the access include the installation of new floating docks, resurfacing of the parking lot, addition of new signage, installation of new fencing and upgrades to the lighting system.
Public access will be prohibited to the facility during the renovation process.
The renovations are being done to enhance the safety and functionality of the boat access and parking area, according to a press release.
For more information on upcoming projects, visit the county website at www.carteretcountync.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.