Carteret Health Care, Morehead City, the county’s not-for-profit hospital has been recognized by the Chartis Center for Rural Health as one of top 100 rural and community hospitals in the country. This is the sixth time the 135-bed hospital has been recognized by the national healthcare advisory group, and it is the only hospital in North Carolina to be selected for 2022.
The Chartis Group, an advisory services company for the healthcare industry, established a rural hospital index or standards of operation starting in 2016. Utilizing publicly available data, the index provides a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.
In making the announcement about Carteret Health Care’s recognition as one of the top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in 2022, Harvey Case, CHC President, expressed gratitude to the staff. “Our team is always focused on providing the best care to every patient.”
“Being recognized as the only North Carolina hospital to receive the Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital is a testament to Carteret’s ongoing commitment to the families within our community,” Mr. Case said. “And we could not have achieved this exceptional recognition without the support of each of our employees.”
According to a news release provided by Chartis Group, this year’s list of Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals includes 18 health care facilities that are being recognized for a seventh time and another 12, such as Carteret Health Care, that have been selected for a sixth time.
Acknowledging the challenges rural hospitals faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael Topchik, representing the Chartis Center for Rural Hospitals, noted in the announcement of the top 100 hospitals that, “…rural hospitals continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities.”
In determining the 2022 list of the Top 100, the Charter Center assesses performance of inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality of care, outcomes for patient care, patient surveys, cost, charges for care and financial efficiency.
In addition to being the sole N.C. state hospital to receive the recognition as one of the top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals, Carteret Health Care is also the only hospital in the state chosen to be a member of the Mayo Clinic Network. This cooperative relationship with one of the leading hospitals in the country gives local doctors and their staff access to the latest research in diagnostic and treatment recommendations from the Mayo Clinic as they provide medical care for Carteret patients.
