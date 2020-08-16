Most Popular
Articles
- Havelock man charged with statutory rape
- Carteret County confirms additional 23 COVID-19 cases since Friday
- Carteret County Sheriff’s Office cancels alert for teen
- Morehead City Council to consider annexation request
- Beach-driving permits on sale in Emerald Isle
- Sheriff’s office announces 10 more arrests in Operation One by One’
- Carteret County approaches 400 total COVID-19 cases
- Morehead City native excels at college, in running for NC Student Teacher of the Year
- Morehead City fourth-grader wins investment competition
- Cape Carteret approves contracts for kayak launch at park
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Take a moment to consider (93)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Please respect our choices (72)
- Carteret County commissioners, others show support for Confederate monument (26)
- Carteret County school board approves mix of onsite, remote learning for reopening (16)
- NCDPS identifies COVID-19 outbreak at county correctional center (14)
- EDITORIAL: County school board faces a no-win choice (14)
- County’s school bond is funding needed shelters (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Has the nation lost its way? (10)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Carteret County NEEDS MaST! (9)
- Carteret County looks to update animal ordinances, seeks public input (9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.