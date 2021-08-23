Newport police search for suspect after truck towing boat trailer hits restaurant, damaging structure

The Newport Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying the suspect seen here, who is believed to have fled the scene of the hit-and-run collision Sunday afternoon that left an area restaurant damaged. (Contributed photo)

NEWPORT — The Newport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the party responsible for a hit-and-run accident which left a local restaurant damaged.  

According to a Monday release, the NPD received a report around 3:15 p.m. Sunday for damage at El Mexicano Tacos and Tequila Restaurant, located at 133 East Chatham St. A truck towing a boat trailer reportedly “collided with the building resulting in significant damage to the building,” police said in the release.

Newport police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have fled after colliding with El Mexicano Taco’s and Tequila Restaurant, seen here, Sunday afternoon, leaving the restaurant damaged. (Contributed photo)

After the collision, the suspect reportedly fled the scene and was last seen headed eastbound on East Chatham Street in the direction of Roberts Road.

The truck is described as a “late model,” dark Chevrolet Silverado pickup, pulling a large boat trailer. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, with blonde facial hair. At the time, he was described as wearing light blue shorts, a long-sleeved, white T-shirt and a light blue baseball cap, according to the release.

The Newport Police Department is trying to identify the driver of the truck seen in this surveillance footage from an area gas station. The vehicle, which is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision, is described as a “late model,” dark in color Chevrolet Silverado pick-up towing a large boat trailer. (Contributed photo)

A police official said Monday evening the NPD did not have a complete estimate of the damage to the restaurant.

Anyone with information on the suspect, truck or incident can contact Capt. James Alexander at 252-726-1911 or email jalexander@newportpolice-nc.org.

