Jury finds Newport man guilty of second degree murder in 2018 shooting at Hostess House

BEAUFORT — A jury found James William Durner, 44, of Newport, guilty of second-degree murder Thursday after a four-day trial last week in Carteret County Superior Court.
According to a press release Tuesday by District Attorney Scott Thomas, the jury deliberated for approximately three hours before rendering its guilty verdict. Superior Court Judge Thomas R. Wilson sentenced Mr. Durner to a maximum of 11 years and 10 months in prison.
According to the release, Mr. Durner shot and killed Casey Robert Orr with a 9mm handgun during the evening hours of Oct. 20, 2018, following an altercation near the rooms they were renting at the Hostess House extended stay motel in Newport.
Evidence presented at trial showed that after attempting to fire at Mr. Orr unsuccessfully due to a round not being chambered in his firearm, Mr. Durner then chambered a round and fired as Mr. Orr was leaping to dislodge the gun from Mr. Durner’s hands. According to medical testimony, Mr. Orr was shot at close range, with the fatal shot penetrating his heart and exiting his lower back.
The jury rejected Mr. Durner’s claim of self defense and returned a verdict of guilty on the charge of second-degree murder.
The case was investigated by the Newport Police Department, with crime scene assistance from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant District Attorney David L. Spence prosecuted the case at trial, assisted by legal assistant Michelle D. Gillikin and Assistant District Attorney Ashley N. Eatmon.
