CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night approved a settlement agreement with a company the town said did deficient work on a segment of the Cape Carteret Trail and approved a contract with a new company to complete the job properly.
The actions were part of the consent agenda – a list of items that can be approved with one vote – and came during the board’s monthly meeting in town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
After completion of a 0.3-mile segment along Taylor Notion Road from the Western Carteret Public Library to the Ardan Oaks subdivision earlier this year, the town was not satisfied with the work. Town Manager Frank Rush said the rock base below the asphalt wasn’t thick enough and didn’t meet contract specifications, nor was the slope of the segment sufficient to ensure good drainage. He also said was not aesthetically pleasing.
The town has paid the company $33,000 of the $83,000 contract amount.
Under the settlement agreement with Able Paving and Seal Coating of Jacksonville, the town will pay an additional $20,000 to Able, and the company will release all claims with the town, which will use the remaining $30,000 to pay Thomas Simpson Construction of Beaufort $29,000 to fix all the problems, including an additional 2 inches of asphalt overlay.
“The …. contract with Thomas Simpson Construction is expected to improve the structural integrity, provide a smooth surface, higher aesthetic quality and effective storm water runoff,” Rush said in a memo to the board.
Once this segment is complete, the town's bicycle path will be complete from N.C. 58 at MacDaddy's to Starbucks, along N.C. 24 from N.C. 58 to Taylor Notion Road and along Taylor Notion Road to Ardan Oaks, a total of 2.3 miles of dedicated, 10-foot-wide path.
The town plans to construct the remaining segments along Taylor Notion Road to N.C. 58 and back to MacDaddy’s over the next year with earmarked state funding.
The trail, similar to one along Highway 58 and other main roads in Emerald Isle, is supposed to be a triangular loop for walkers, runners and bicyclists, linking high-visitation sites, such as the Western Carteret Public Library, White Oak Elementary School, the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center and MacDaddy’s.
Commissioners approved the project unanimously in February 2015 with the goal of finishing by 2018. It was supposed to be funded by grants and donations, but donations dried up and grants were small until the state legislature approved a $500,000 allocation in the 2021-22 budget, thanks to efforts by state Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle.
