BEAUFORT — Authorities with the Beaufort Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call around 4 p.m. where they recovered a body. The body was recovered at 114 Town Creek Drive.
Beaufort police say a boater spotted what they believed was a body in Town Creek near Airport Marina. They said foul play is not suspected and are now investigating.
Beaufort EMS also responded to the scene.
