Emerald Isle lifeguards to hit the beach for duty Thursday

EMERALD ISLE — Lifeguards will be on duty at Emerald Isle’s eastern and western ocean regional access facilities beginning Thursday.
It’s the earliest the town has ever deployed lifeguards.
According to town officials, 10 guards have been training since the middle of last week. All are returning after working last summer. The program is certified by the American Lifesaving Association, and the requirements for hiring are strict. For example, all candidates must be able to swim 1,640 feet in the ocean in under 10 minutes.
The new crop of lifeguards has not yet arrived, as most of them are college students finishing up the semester.
Emerald Isle Fire Department Capt. William Matthias, the town’s ocean rescue director, said Tuesday for the start of the season there will be a minimum of three lifeguards on the beach strand during weekdays and four on the weekends.
“From Monday through Thursday there will be one ocean rescue lifeguard stationed at both the East and West Ocean Regional Accesses, and at minimum one ocean rescue lifeguard covering the beach strand in a red Ocean Rescue Jeep,” he said in an email. “On the weekends, we will have four lifeguards, with two stationary and two roaming the beach,”
That will run through late May, when the town will bring in additional guards.
“In all cases, the lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and there will be combined red-over-yellow flags to indicate lifeguard-protected areas when on-duty,” Capt. Matthias added.
The protection will continue through September.
“Training has been going great,” he added. “Roughly half of this year’s team are returning lifeguards. We anticipate having our full Ocean Rescue Team ready by (Wednesday) May 19.”
According to EIFD Chief Bill Walker, there will be 20 lifeguards working this summer, as there were last year. That’s up from 16 in 2019, when two Wake Forest teenagers drowned Easter weekend and four others drowned in the summer of 2018.
During the height of the season, there are two lifeguards at each of the major accesses and at least four roaming lifeguards along the 12 miles of beach in Emerald Isle.
In 2020, the town obtained new beach safety vehicles and put up more ocean condition signs in an effort to make them visible from anywhere on the beach. The flags are yellow for normal conditions, when oceangoers should still exercise caution, red when there are hazardous conditions, especially rip currents, and double-red, when all individuals are expected to stay out of the water and can be fined or arrested for violation.
A purple flag, usually flown in a specific area, warns of the presence of potentially harmful marine life, such as stinging Portuguese man-of-war and sharks.
Last season was the first in which the town had a full-time ocean rescue director.
The Emerald Isle EMS Department will also have a heightened presence on the beach this year, along with police beach patrols.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
