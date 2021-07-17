HARKERS ISLAND — Two swimmers were rescued off Cape Lookout Saturday, with at least one of the swimmers transported to Carteret Health Care, according to emergency scanner reports.
A call came in around 1:10 p.m. Saturday about swimmers seen off Cape Lookout. Harkers Island Rescue watercraft, National Park Service personnel and a Coast Guard rescue helicopter from Elizabeth City were reportedly called to the area to search for the swimmers.
NPS personnel reported around 4:25 p.m. that two swimmers had been picked up, and Harkers Island Rescue had transported one of them to the hospital in Morehead City.
There was no word on the conditions of the individuals.
This article was updated at 5:50 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, to correct the number of swimmers rescued from three to two.
This is a developing report.
