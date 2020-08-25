Officials clear Morehead City shopping center due to reported gas leak

Reporter's note: This article was last updated at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
MOREHEAD CITY — Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported gas leak at Crystal Coast Plaza, a shopping center, in Morehead City just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The parking lot has been blocked off and officials are reportedly evacuating the stores in the shopping center, including PetSmart, T.J.Maxx and West Marine. All businesses in the shopping center were evacuated and officials ask for nobody to enter the parking lot.
Piedmont Natural Gas is on the scene and awaiting more resources to secure the leak.
(Previous report)
This is a developing report.
