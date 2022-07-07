CARTERET COUNTY - The American Red Cross is requesting blood and platelet donations this month. In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years.
The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Discovery’s Shark Week, and all who come to give blood or platelets in July will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package, courtesy of Discovery, that includes a beach bike, a smokeless portable fire pit, a paddle board, a kayak and a $500 gift card to put toward accessories.
In addition, donors who come to give on July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.
To book a time to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit
RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 7-30 in Carteret County:
Morehead City
7/7/2022: Noon-6 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 4913 Bridges St.
7/14/2022: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 810 Bridges Street
7/20/2022: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Carteret Community College/Student Center, 3505 Arendell St.
7/23/2022: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., CCRW, Brandywine Crossing, 5370 Suite K, Hwy 70.
7/26/2022: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Carteret, 1604 Arendell St.
7/28/2022: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Unitarian Coastal Fellowship, 2900 Bridges St.
Newport
7/15/2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Newport Moose Lodge, 456 Roberts Road.
7/27/2022: 2-6 p.m., Life Church, 6923 Hwy 70 East.
7/30/2022: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., VFW Post 8986, 1316 Hibbs Road.
Otway
7/15/2022: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Otway Christian Church, 242 Gillikin Road.
