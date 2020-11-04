Parks board to meet
The Beaufort Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for its regular meeting.
No agenda or virtual meeting link was immediately available.
Food drive underway
The Carolina Law Group is collecting nonperishable food items for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Items can be dropped off by Friday, Nov. 20 at 214 Pollock St. in Beaufort or 1723 S. Glenburnie Road in New Bern.
Beaufort to discuss pandemic measures
The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will host a special virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the town’s novel coronavirus response.
The board will watch presentations from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Deputy Director Sam Gibbs, Carteret County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon, a representative from Carteret Health Care and Dr. Rachel Noble from the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences.
“Following the presentations, questions and answers, the Board will discuss potential precautionary measures and actions,” the agenda packet states.
To join the meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/89094374814?pwd=a2lraG9hV0w0SVJ4WjBNUE05eU1qQT09.
