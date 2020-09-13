Board to meet Monday
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
Anyone wishing to make public comment at the meeting should email Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman at cindy.holman@carteretcountync.gov.
The meeting agenda includes the annual communicable disease report, a DSS training session, updates from directors of the health department and DSS, a request to accept a $164,853 allocation through the Division of Public Health’s Communicable Disease Branch to enhance COVID-19 detection activities, recognition of Social Work Program Manager Pam Stewart, who will retire effective Thursday, Oct. 1, and a closed session to consider a personnel matter.
Board members to train
Several Carteret County Board of Education members will participate in a N.C. School Boards Association training webinar at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the county school system’s central office in Beaufort. There is a possibility of a quorum for the training, but no meeting will take place.
Planning commission to meet Monday
The Carteret County Planning Commission will convene for its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the commissioners’ boardroom at 302 Court House Square in Beaufort.
The commission will consider one item of new business, a request by Carteret County to rezone a 69.47-acre property at 241 Morada Bay Drive, Newport, and a 10.06-acre property from R-20 (single-family residential) district and B-3 (planned business) district to B-1 (general business) district.
TDA board meets Tuesday
The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors will hold its first meeting after a summer hiatus Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m.
TDA board members and some staff will attend in-person at the Beaufort Hotel with social distancing measures. Other staff and members of the general public will join the meeting via Zoom.
Board cancels meeting
The September meeting of the Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority has been canceled.
MHC planning meeting set for Tuesday
The Morehead City Planning Board will hold its regular monthly meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
To attend the Zoom meeting, contact planner Mackenzie Todd at 252-726-6848, ext. 121, or mackenzie.tdd@moreheadcitync.org by 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The planning board will consider the following business items during the meeting:
- A request submitted by Jared Quillen, on behalf of David Horton, to rezone 5079 Business Drive from CH (highway commercial) district to I (industrial) district.
- A request submitted by Will Rogers to amend article 14-3(B) of the Unified Development Ordinance to allow for uncovered decks to encroach into front setbacks in the R5 (residential) and R5S (single-family residential) districts.
- A request submitted by Ron Smith and Dennis Mock of Carteret Health Care to amend article 2-2.173.1 and article 19-6.7 of the UDO to define the community hospital as a multi-tenant development and to allow additional primary freestanding signage for the community hospital, subject to specified criteria.
Transportation committee meets Wednesday
The Carteret County Transportation Committee will meet Wednesday at 3 p.m. via Zoom.
To attend, follow the link and enter the meeting ID and password: carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/82500854052?pwd=U0tOUEtnWEZUMGZzdEpjd3dHUk9WUT09; meeting ID: 825 0085 0452; password: gZW0DD.
The committee will consider a resolution in support of renaming the North River bridge the Commissioner Jonathan Robinson Bridge after the late commissioner.
The committee will also receive updates on county transportation projects, as well as hear updates from the Down East Rural Planning Organization, the Highway 70/Interstate-42 Corridor Commission, the N.C. Port of Morehead City and the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.