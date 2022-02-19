NEWPORT — The Crystal Coast Jeep Club will host a benefit ride at 3 p.m. Sunday for the victims of the plane crash that happened Feb. 13 near Drum Inlet.
People interested in participating should meet between 2 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the Newport Food Lion parking lot. The ride will begin at 3 p.m. and follow a route down Highway 70 to Otway, then down to the Core Sound Waterfowl & Heritage Museum on Harkers Island.
A minimum donation to join the ride will be $20. Donations of at least $25 will generate an additional $5 pledge.
All proceeds will go to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum for the plane victims’ fund. The Jeep Club is hosting the event, but anyone can attend.
